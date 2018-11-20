Piston’s Bar & Grill helping dozens of families for Thanksgiving dinner.

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - People all over the Tri-State are getting into the season of giving.
On Tuesday, Piston’s Bar and Grill on Franklin Street passed out 100 turkeys to those in need. People at the front of the line tell us they even got there an hour early to secure their spot.
General manager Whitney Garnhum says the business usually gives out hams for Christmas.
But this year they were able to do a little extra for Thanksgiving as well.
“It means a lot to us to be able to help out and give back to people who can’t or who may not be able to afford a good, healthy, hearty Thanksgiving dinner," explained Garnhum. "So if we can give back and make it easier for anybody then let’s feed everybody.”
As of a little before 3 p.m., Piston’s still had dozens of turkey’s left.
So if you or a loved one could use a little extra help with a turkey this Thanksgiving, it would be worth checking to see if Piston’s has any still left.
