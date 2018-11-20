Pair of Memorial Tigers announce college decisions

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Last week marked the first signing day of the year with student-athletes all across the Tri-State signing on the dotted line to continue both their athletic & academic career at the next level.
Two seniors from Memorial did just that as Sam DeVault committed to play basketball at Austin Peay University, while Hannah Gantner committed to McKendree University to play Softball.
Both student-athletes were surrounded by family and friends at Memorial High School. They told 14 Sports its been a dream to play collegiate ball since they were little and they were thankful for all the support.
“I’ve been dreaming about this since I was little and watching the World Series on TV,” explained Gantner. “It was so nice cause they’ve all supported me since I was little and it was nice to let them see me do that.”
“Growing up and watching college basketball every night, I’ve always wanted to be in that environment so I hope I’ll be able to play there someday," DeVault explained. “It’s a lot of support and it means a lot to me. Just feeling the love from my family, it feels great.”
Gantner said she has yet to decide her major yet at McKendree, while DeVault will study business to one day be in sports management.
