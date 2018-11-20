Newton Parish Elementary unveils recent renovations

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Renovations at Newton Parish Elementary in Owensboro are finally complete.
On Monday, we got a tour of the recent renovations.
Students can enjoy a new gym, new music classroom, three new classrooms and new lighting and windows throughout.
Monday’s program was open to all students, faculty past and present to enjoy the program and see how the school has grown.Newton Parish student body is now 530.
“We added a 5th grade to our building so that added 90 more kids to the school so it came at a great time for us to build on to our school and add this gym space that we really needed,” explained Principal Steve Bratcher.
They also were treated to a performance by the Newton Parish Bucket Drummers.
