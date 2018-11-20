New school resource officers approved by Henderson Co. Fiscal Court

HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) - Some new school resource officers will be finishing out the academic year in Henderson County.
The deputies will get to work in each of their middle schools after the new year. Those deputies will be assigned to north and south middle schools.
We are learning the school system has been in contact with the sheriff’s office for the last couple of months. And they were able to come to an agreement.
On Tuesday, it was approved by the fiscal court.
“We think just the presence of a police car in front of a school and those persons knowing there’s a uniformed officer in the school will add to their feeling of security and safety, and help them learn better and operate better,” explained Henderson County Sheriff Ed Brady.
Employed by the school system 195 days a year, the deputies plan to start in early January.
Each will have an annual renewable contract. The school will pay for nearly every expense.
Sheriff Brady is pleased by their choice.
“Both of the gentlemen are from Henderson county, both had a distinguished career in the Kentucky State Police," Sheriff Brady explained. "As a matter of fact, years ago, I hired them both as city police officers here in Henderson. They went on to state police, retired as captains, they both have a genuine interest in the safety of our schools and our school children who are out there.”
Just like the students, the deputies will be off during the summer.
Henderson County has 13 schools in their district.
There are already resource officers in the high school and over at Central Academy.
