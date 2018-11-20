Marcus Henderson signs with UE men’s basketball

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - University of Evansville head men’s basketball coach Walter McCarty has announced the signing of Marcus Henderson to a National Letter of Intent to play for the Purple Aces starting in 2019.
Henderson is a 6-2 guard from Charlotte, N.C. who attends United Faith Christian Academy.
“Marcus is a natural leader who will shoot the ball very well for us. Every shot he takes looks like it is going in,” McCarty said. “He really knows how to play the game; he can process it and really has a good understanding of how to play basketball the right way. He can play point guard, pass it, play off the ball, he is just a good all-around basketball player with a high IQ.”
Last season, Henderson played for Statesville Christian High where he averaged 12.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 2.2 steals per contest. He helped his team to a 27-6 record.
“We are looking forward to getting him here with our guys, he fits in very well with what we do. I think he is a college-ready player right now. He can step in and play both guard positions,” McCarty explained. “He has an understanding of how to use his skills to take advantage of defenders. Marcus is incredible for a kid so young. He will fit right in and fight for minutes.”
Henderson will be a true freshman for the Aces next season.
Courtesy: UE Athletics
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.