Investigation continues after horse found dead along Henderson road

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - You may have seen the photo of the horse on social media this weekend; It’s generating quite a bit of conversation.
But as 14 News reporter Evan Gorman reports, there’s a major gap in this investigation.
The photo, which we will not show in the story due to its graphic nature, is a key piece of evidence after authorities were notified to a small dead horse on Green River Road No. 1.
But the investigation has a hiccup.
According to Angela Hagerdon, Henderson County Human Society Executive Director, the horse was disposed of before their investigators got there.
“There’s different scenarios that could’ve happened so we don’t want to jump to the wrong conclusion,” Hagerdon explains.
We wanted to know how long Hagerdorn thought the house had been dead. She says without seeing it in person, it’s too hard to tell.
And there’s different factors, including the weather.
“You really need to put hands on get a vets opinion those types of things,” states Hagerdon.
So the best investigators can do right now is scan surrounding areas and look for other evidence.
“If there was foul play we need to be able to address that so we can make sure nothing else like this occurs,” explains Hagerdon.
If you have information, call the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, 270-826-2713.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.