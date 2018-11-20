Henderson Boy Scout Troop started annual Christmas Tree sale

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - If you’re already in the Christmas spirit, you can get a fresh tree from the Henderson Boy Scout Troop 301.
They started their annual tree sale Monday on Green Street.
They have trees from six all the way to 12 feet tall. All the money goes to help scouts attend summer camps and other scouting activities.
Paul Slawson, Assistant Scout Master, said: “it’s cold at times, it’s rainy at times. That’s part of it, we know that so that’s no problem. This is to get the money to take these boys out and have a good time of learning and stuff like that.
Trees will be available until December 23 or until the troop runs out. They’re open seven days a week.
