Garvin Lofts apartment complex update

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Work is continuing on the Garvin Lofts apartment complex in Evansville.
We got a sneak peak inside today. Once it’s finished, it’ll have 27 units supporting the chronically homeless.
There’s a community space for reading, watching television and other hangout spots. It’s located on Garvin Street, just north of the Lloyd. ECHO House Executive Director, Chris Metz, says this complex will benefit the community.
“Perhaps the most exciting part is that we’re gonna be able to cut possibly the largest swath through street homelessness at one time that we ever cut in Evansivlle. 40 individuals who are currently experiencing chronic and/or street homelessness will be housed within the first six weeks that this development is open," explained Metz.
Metz says he’s hoping people can move in starting mid-December.
