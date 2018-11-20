Evansville woman accused of theft appears in court

Authorities state they determined Kessinger had been using his money to make purchases for herself.
By Jared Goffinet | November 20, 2018 at 3:34 PM CST - Updated November 20 at 3:34 PM

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - An Evansville woman, who pleaded guilty to stealing from an elderly woman last year, is back in jail accused of stealing.

Deborah Kessinger, 52-years-old, was booked early Tuesday. Police say she was hired by a man, who moved here last year after developing a seizure disorder.

Police say he is very intelligent, but hired her to pay his bills because he is confined to a wheelchair. According to police, in June of this year the man was contacted by River Walk Communities after they say he hadn’t paid his rent in a few months.

Kessinger made her first court appearance Tuesday and a judge set a $500 cash bond. She was also ordered to have no contact with the victim.

