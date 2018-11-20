Evansville Rescue Mission needs coats by Tuesday evening

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - More than 2,000 boxes of food are going home with Tri-State families, just in time for Thanksgiving.
Evansville Rescue Mission’s 96th annual Gobbler Gathering has been going on all day at the Old National Events Plaza.
Each one of these boxes weighs 70 pounds and has enough food to feed a family of four for four days.
When you do the math, that’s 10,000 meals.
None of this would be possible without the 1,000 volunteers who donated all the food.
“The community is involved in this, and the community wants to come alongside their neighbors and make a difference, said Tracy Gorman with Evansville Rescue Mission. "Invariably, I’ll have people come up to me and say, ‘I know this food is for Thanksgiving, but I didn’t have any food in my house today. This is feeding my family today.’ That just makes us so happy to be able to do that.”
The last distribution service is Tuesday at 6:00 p.m..
Coats are still needed, especially for children. If you have any new or gently used you’d like to donate, you can drop them off until 8:00 p.m. at the Old National Events Plaza.
