Dog snarls Phoenix freeway traffic, bites state trooper

A dog that snarled traffic on two Phoenix freeways during the morning commute is shown after it was finally caught after snarling traffic for hours on two Phoenix freeways Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018. It will be quarantined for 10 days after it bit a state trooper trying to grab its collar. Authorities say dispatchers got calls overnight about the dog being on at least one freeway and that efforts to remove it intensified during the commute when it began tying up traffic on State Routes 51 and 202. (Arizona Department of Public Safety via AP) (Arizona Department of Public Safety)