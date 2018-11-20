Central, Memorial rally for state title games

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - It’s the last week of high school football and two Evansville teams have punched their tickets to Indianapolis this weekend.
Both Central and Memorial High School held pep rallies on Tuesday to celebrate their football teams making it to State Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The defending 3-A State Champs Memorial punched their tickets to the title game with a big, 42-17 win over Indianapolis Chatard last week. While the Central Bears won its first Semi-State title in school history Saturday with a 30-14 win over Marion.
Both teams were celebrated Tuesday at their respective high schools and were thankful for the support.
“The city’s come together to show a lot of support, especially at this last game," explained Austin Frasier, Central Senior, explained. “We had one of the most home fans we’ve had at one of our home games. We’re not doing this for just our team, we’re doing it for everybody. We’re just trying to win for the city.”
“I’m proud of how the represent themselves on and off the field and they way they compete and work together,” Memorial Head Coach John Hurley explained. "Even through adverse times they’re still working together and not pointing fingers at one another. That’s a big deal today. It’s easy to find a reason to be a victim and these guys haven’t done it.”
Central plays Friday at 2:30 p.m. against Ft. Wayne Bishop Dwenger.
Memorial will look to repeat as 3A State Champions when face West Lafayette Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Be sure to watch “Road To Lucas Oil” on Wednesday at 7 p.m. on the 14 Sports app, 14 News app, Amazon Fire, Roku, and 14news.com for a special report as the Bears get set for the 4A IHSAA State Championship game.
