Central Bears donning State Finals patch

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - For the first time in school history, Central High School has a State Finals patch on their football jerseys.
School secretaries and other helpers were sewing them on Tuesday. Central beat Marion last week to earn the trip to Lucas Oil Stadium.
Tickets are still on sale at the school's athletic office.
The principal says everyone is hyped for the big game.
“As the principal, I can’t believe we’re going to state," explained Andrea Campbell, Central High School Principal. "I love seeing the excitement when it comes to our students, our staff. It’s humbling, it’s overwhelming. I can’t be more proud.”
Central will take on Fort Wayne’s Bishop Dwenger Friday at 2:30 p.m. in Indianapolis.
Be sure to watch “Road To Lucas Oil” on Wednesday at 7 p.m. on the 14 Sports app, 14 News app, Amazon Fire, Roku, and 14news.com for a special report as the Bears get set for the 4A IHSAA State Championship game.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.