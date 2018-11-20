CDC: Outbreak of E.coli infections linked to romaine lettuce

Consumers who have any type of romaine lettuce in their home are urged to throw it out immediately, even if some was eaten and no one has gotten sick. This includes all types of lettuce, such as whole heads of romaine, hearts of romaine, and bags and boxes of precut lettuce and salad mixes, such as Caesar salad. Wash and sanitize drawers or shelves in refrigerators where romaine lettuce has been stored and follow these five steps to clean your refrigerator.