For the best Black Friday deals, shop clothes and electronics

(CNN) - Most shoppers plan to spend $60 more on gifts this year than they did last Thanksgiving weekend, and if you’re one of them, check out electronics and clothes for the best discounts.
Black Friday is now evolving into a weekend-long shopping event, with 33 percent of shoppers saying they will kick off their shopping spree Thanksgiving night, according to a recent survey by Retail-Me-Not.
Those braving the long lines this weekend should look for sales on small electronics, including smart phones, headphones and smart watches. Larger electronics like computers and TVs are usually heavily discounted, some up to 40 percent off.
Winter gear and sneakers will also be on sale, and experts say now may be the best time to score major discounts on designer handbags.
But wait for better deals on the latest gaming consoles and toys. Retail-Me-Not says those will likely be cheapest two weeks before Christmas.
Also avoid buying furniture on Black Friday and the rest of the weekend. Prices will be lower in January.
