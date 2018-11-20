“Bad gas” also sold at Evansville Meijer, employees say issue now resolved

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - More cars have been damaged in Evansville by contaminated gas.
Last week we reported there was trouble with the gas at the Busler’s Country Mark on Broadway Ave.
Now we’ve heard from viewers who also had costly repairs after getting gas at Meijer on North Green River Road.
There is a sign inside the gas station warning customers.
It says anyone who bought regular or mid-grade unleaded fuel from Saturday, Nov. 10 to Thursday Nov. 15, who is also having trouble with their vehicle, should call Meijer customer service at 1-800-543-3704.
The sign says a small about of diesel fuel was mixed into the unleaded fuel tank.
Meijer employees tell us all the pipes have been drained and filters have been changed.
They say several people have called, but didn’t have an exact number.
We’re told Country Mark supplied the fuel, and customers will have to go through Country Mark to get a reimbursement for car repairs.
