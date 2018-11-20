Alondra Vazquez named MVC Freshman of the Week

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Fresh off of her best weekend of the season, University of Evansville volleyball player Alondra Vazquez was named the Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Week in an announcement by the league on Monday.
Vazquez had an excellent weekend as the Purple Aces made history with their second-ever win over UNI. In Friday’s win over the Panthers, Vazquez recorded 25 kills and 25 digs, both career highs. She added two aces, two block assists and an assists. In the efficient effort, she hit .279 in the 5-set win.
Evansville took Drake to five sets on Saturday and Vazquez added 14 more kills and 19 assists. She notched two block assists and one solo block. For the weekend, Vazquez led UE in kills and digs with 3.90 and 4.40, respectively.
In her first season at UE, Vazquez completed the year with 3.08 digs per set, which ranked second on the team. On the offensive side, she ranked third for the Aces with 2.56 kills per game. She had a total of 21 service aces, 18 blocks and 19 assists in 2018.
