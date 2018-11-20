Allegedly drunken and disorderly curling team gets booted from tournament in Canada

RED DEER, Alberta, Canada (CTV Network/CNN) - Some high-profile athletes were kicked out of a curling tournament this past weekend for being too drunk to play.
The players, including an Olympic gold medalist, are apologizing.
Video captured by a spectator Saturday shows Northwest Territories curler Jamie Koe appearing to be intoxicated before the team’s 4:30 p.m. game. The skipper, sitting on the ice, begins crawling.
According to the Red Deer Curling Centre, Koe, along with Chris Schille, Dj Kidby and Ryan Fry, had been drinking before hitting the ice.
“The fact that one guy didn’t even get on the ice to play, he tried to slide but fell down,” said Wade Thurber of Red Deer Curling Centre.
The World Curling Tour in a tweet on Saturday said Team Koe had been removed for unsportsmanlike behavior.
“Maybe a player or team will have a drink after a game, but they’ll usually drink at the end of the day, when they’re done or if they’ve lost out of the spiel, you may see them have drinks and some fun and let loose a little bit.” Thurber said.
The curling center said Fry, an Olympic gold medalist. was the individual hardest to control.
Spectators said the team was swearing and breaking brooms.
"We had people saying, or alluding to the fact that, ‘Oh I suppose they just have to apologize and they get back in.’ It wasn't going to be that simple," said Wade Thurber of Red Deer Curling Centre.
A sign was posted, notifying spectators and other curlers that Team Koe had been barred.
The team reached out to the facility and apologized. “They said that we made the right call.” Thurber said.
Koe issued a tweet Monday, saying a lapse in judgment contributed to an unpleasant experience for others.
Fry also uttered similar sentiments, saying he plans on taking every step needed so this doesn't happen again.
A decision on the team’s future for other events at the curling center is expected to be made in the coming weeks.
