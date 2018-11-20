Aces announce signing class

Coach Concepcion on Ruiz: “It is not a secret that serving is one of the main aspects that we emphasize in our program, and she will be an incredible asset in this area, with her ability to top spin and jump float at a high speed. Laura is someone that we are looking into developing as a Defensive Specialist and Libero positions, where because of her height (she has played Outside Hitter all throughout her career), will add a different dimension in terms of range, which will combine with her advanced reading skills and mental toughness.”