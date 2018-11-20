Aces announce signing class

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - University of Evansville head volleyball coach Manolo Concepcion has announced the signing of four student-athletes to National Letters of Intent to play for the Purple Aces next season.
“I am extremely excited about this class. This level of talent would have not been possible to bring to our program, if it wasn’t for the program culture that the current seniors have left behind, which we are perennially grateful for,” Concepcion said. “It is probably one of the best classes that we have ever brought to UE. They are not just good players that will impact the program right away, but they also share traits of dynamism, speed, and power.”
“A hard working group of future student-athletes that fit our immediate and long term needs tremendously, because of their ability to learn, adapt, and progress on and off the court. And for us, that is probably the skill that we are considering the most, when recruiting future Purple Aces. It is also thrilling to also know that we are not done with the incoming class yet, as we project more additions soon.”
Melanie Feliciano – Ponce, Puerto Rico – Outside Hitter
A volleyball and track/field star at Colegio Sagrado Corazon in her native Puerto Rico, Melanie Feliciano has received numerous accolades in both sports. She was named the MVP in 14 volleyball tournaments in her high school career, which lasted from 2014 through 2018. She was also a 4-time champion in track and field.
Feliciano was her varsity team captain as a senior and added to her honors by being named a Jeep Volleyball Championship All-Star, Power League Volleyball Tournament All-Star, High School Tournament All-Star and National Honor Society Volleyball Tournament MVP. On a national level, she took part in the U20 Women’s Pan-American Cup.
Coach Concepcion on Feliciano: “Incredibly athletic, dynamic player that will have an immediate impact in our offensive numbers. One of those athletes that plays a lot higher than her height, because of her explosiveness, speed, and power. A hard worker on and off the court, and just like Mildrelis, a quiet leader that is capable of impacting her teammates immensely with her consistency and reliability. We project her as someone that can become one of the top scorers in the conference.”
Chloe Bontrager – Syracuse, Ind. – Outside Hitter/Right Side
Chloe Bontrager was a 3-year varsity volleyball player at Fairfield High School and performed exceptionally well, being named a Second Team All-State player in 2017 and 2018. She was also a 2-time All-Conference NECC athlete. The 2018 Most Valuable Player on her squad was named the Best Offensive Player in 2017 while garnering a spot on the 2017 Shondell Family Invite All-Tournament Team.
Bontrager was a 2-sport athlete who was a 3-time All-Conference track athlete. Her other track honors include being a 3-time Regional Qualifier and 3-time Indoor All-State honoree. She was a State Qualifier in 2017 while winning the Freshman Award in 2016. Bontrager holds her high school’s long jump record.
Coach Concepcion on Bontrager: “When we first saw and evaluated Chloe a couple of years ago, we saw raw potential with the ability to become something special, and that is what she is today. Chloe is also a sensational athlete in the sport of Track and Field, recognized as one of the best in the state for her events. So she brings a background of advanced motor skills and physical stability. I am excited about her capability of playing all three offensive positions.”
Laura Ruiz – Cayey, Puerto Rico - DS/Libero
Laura Ruiz brings a long volleyball pedigree to the Aces program. Ruiz has been her varsity starter for multiple seasons at Colegio Radians and served as the team captain in 2018. The MVP award winner in her school’s tournament has competed at the national level.
She helped her team win the Junior National Volleyball Championship in 2015. Off the court, Ruiz was a 4-time Honor Roll student while being a member of the National Honor Society for the last three seasons.
Coach Concepcion on Ruiz: “It is not a secret that serving is one of the main aspects that we emphasize in our program, and she will be an incredible asset in this area, with her ability to top spin and jump float at a high speed. Laura is someone that we are looking into developing as a Defensive Specialist and Libero positions, where because of her height (she has played Outside Hitter all throughout her career), will add a different dimension in terms of range, which will combine with her advanced reading skills and mental toughness.”
Hannah Watkins – Henderson, Ky. – Middle
A native of nearby Henderson, Kentucky, Hannah Watkins is one of the top players in the region. A 2018 Second Team All-State player, Watkins was the Region 2 Player of the Year. In 2017, she was an All-State Honorable Mention while being named the Best Defensive Player on her squad. Watkins is a 5-year varsity starter and has been named an Academic All-State performer in each of those seasons.
The 3-time All-District Team member has been named to the All-Region Team and the All-Region Tournament Team in each of the last two seasons. In track and field, she finished 7th in the state pole vault in 2016 along with earning top five finishes in the 4x100 relay, the 100M dash and 4x200 relay. Watkins also earned a varsity letter in tennis in 2017.
Coach Concepcion on Watkins: “She is a local sensation. A multifaceted person that impacted not just her high school and club, but also the community in general. She understands and already plays under the same principles and systems that we use here at UE, so her transition will probably be the easiest one from all the incomers. She is an offensive middle that compensates her size with her reading skills, lower body power, and incredible dynamic movements.”
Courtesy: UE Athletics
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.