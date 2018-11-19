Webster Co. warehouse goes up in flames in overnight

WEBSTER CO., KY (WFIE) - Several departments were called to the scene of a fire in Webster County.
It happened early Monday morning at an old lumber warehouse in downtown Sebree. We’re told the building had been abandoned for about 18 years.
The building was destroyed in the fire, but no one was hurt.
Fire officials say the fire started in the top floor of the warehouse, but the exact cause is under investigation. They say no utilities were going to the building.
We’ll keep you updated.
