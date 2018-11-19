Rain tonight, mostly dry week ahead

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Scattered rain will move through the Tri-State tonight, but the weather for Thanksgiving is looking pretty good!
Tonight will be cloudy with low temperatures in the upper 30s. Scattered showers will move east-northeast across the Tri-State through the overnight hours and into Monday morning. Some patchy fog may also develop.
The rain will taper off by about midday on Monday, but our skies will remain mostly cloudy. Temperatures will not change a whole lot throughout the day, only making it into the mid 40s.
A few clouds may linger over into Tuesday morning, but the afternoon looks mostly sunny. However, Tuesday will be the chilliest day of the week with high temperatures in the low 40s.
Sunshine returns in full force Wednesday and continues through Thanksgiving. Temperatures will climb to right around 50° Wednesday, and we will make it into the mid 50s for Thanksgiving before falling into the upper 30s that night.
Our clouds will increase throughout the day on Friday, and rain returns to the forecast once again Friday afternoon and evening and continues into Saturday morning. Despite the clouds and rain, high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s both days before falling back into the low 50s Sunday.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.