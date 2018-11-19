Owensboro preps for 4th ‘Shop Small Saturday’

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - The holiday shopping season is about to begin, and smaller towns around the Tri-State are working to bring business in too.
Most people get excited for Black Friday, but what about Shop Small Saturday? Here in Owensboro it’s Shop Small Saturday Owensboro and people wait for hours for these bags full of goodies.
Owensboro’s Chamber of Commerce put together 600 bags filled with coupons and some with a surprise gift card that will be handed out early Saturday.
“It’s just such a powerful message when that many people come from other places too, they come home to Owensboro for the holidays, for Thanksgiving, and they are able to be part of something that grows their hometown, grows their community,” explained Candance Brake, Chamber CEO and President.
In it's fourth year, the Chamber hosts Shop Owensboro to encourage people to shop locally, because it really makes a big difference in the local economy.
“Each one of those dollars spent here is something that’s gonna help put food on the table for another family, that’s gonna spur other investments and really rally our economy,” explained Brake.
"The Chamber starts to hand out the bags at 9 a.m. at the Independence Bank on Frederica Street and on Highway 54.
