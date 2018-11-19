No grant money given for road upgrades in Gibson Co.

GIBSON CO., IN (WFIE) - A big hit is being felt for the county when it comes to road improvement funding.
Last year, the county received $600,000 from Indiana Community Crossings grants. The year before, almost a million dollars for road improvements.
But this year the county received nothing.
County Engineer Matt Holden said when they applied they knew the process was getting more competitive, but he was hopeful based on previous years.
“I did expect it to decrease again this year, but I didn’t see it decreasing to zero,” explained Holden. “But we’ve been very fortunate the last two years. But we’ll cut back on our projects for next year but hopefully in January we can apply again and receive funding in the 2019 letting. It has been a major improvement for this county for sure.”
