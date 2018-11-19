Neighborhood Watch: Thanksgiving holiday traffic safety

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says last year, Indiana ranked in the top 10 states for traffic deaths during the Thanksgiving holiday.
17 Hoosiers died on the roads between November 22 and 27th. Now the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is putting on an all out blitz to bring that number down.
The Deputy Administrator of the NHTSA released a video especially for Indiana.
She says half of the people who died in accidents last year were not wearing seat belts.
“This year drive sober or plan for a sober ride," NHTSA Deputy Administrator Heidi King explained. “Make sure to always wear your seatbelt and wear it properly. Travel at a safe speed and just drive. Don’t drive distracted. Focus on the driving task. Lastly, if you’re traveling with children or small people, make sure they are secured in a safe and fitted car seat or booster seat.”
Deputy Administrator King says since 1975, 11,600 children ages 4 and under have been saved by child restraints, 325 children saved in 2017 alone.
