Man accused of trying to start fires in Evansville apartment building

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A man is behind bars after police say he tried to start fires in an apartment building.
Police say they were called Sunday to White Oak Manor in the 500 block of N. Saint Joseph Ave.
When they officers got there, fire officials told them someone had tried to start fires in three different spots in the building. A trash can in the first floor lobby, the second floor laundry room, and a trash can in the second floor stairwell.
After looking at security footage, police were able to identify 72-year-old James Madden as the suspect.
Madden, who lives in the building, was taken in for questioning and police say he confessed,
He is in the Vanderburgh County Jail facing a felony arson charge.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.