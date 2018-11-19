Light Rain A.M.

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Brighter on Tuesday but chilly as high temps struggle to reach the lower 40’s behind a northwest wind. Colder Tuesday night with temps sinking into the mid-20’s under clear skies.
Sunshine is expected on travel Wednesday with high temps in the upper 40’s. No weather issues on Wednesday night with low temps near freezing. A mix of sun and clouds and warmer on Thanksgiving as highs climb into the lower to mid-50’s.
Our clouds will increase throughout the day on Friday, and rain returns to the forecast once again Friday afternoon and evening and continues into Saturday morning. Despite the clouds and rain, high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s both days before falling back into the low 50s Sunday.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.