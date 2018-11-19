EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Hundreds of coats were given away Sunday in Evansville. For the past two weeks, businesses in the Haynie’s Corner Arts District collected gently used coats.
Coats went quickly outside the Alhambra Theater for the first annual Haynie’s Corner Coat Drive. There were also hats, gloves, coats, socks, and blankets.
The goal was to give the gift of warmth with no questions asked.
“We had a great outpouring of support,” says organizer Spencer Gibson.
Nearly 500 donated coats will keep children, men, and women warm this winter.
“There’s a very big need in the community. There’s a pretty wide range of incomes on Haynie’s Corner, and you just have to make sure that as the corner grows you don’t leave anyone behind,” says Gibson.
Gibson took a small idea and made a big impact.
“Wasn’t a person that did this. It was a lot, a lot of people,” says Gibson.
Men's Warehouse donated gloves and hats. Penny Lane donated coffee.
“We also had a lot of people that hand made items like scarves and hats and donated them,” says Gibson.
The coat drive is not the only way Haynie’s Corner is coming together.
“If people don’t have any place to eat, any place to go, Sauced across the street has free Thanksgiving Dinner,” says LS Jones.
A buffet featuring chefs from Sauced, Bokeh Lounge, and Dapper Pig. The District is planning a Toy Drive to kick off shortly after Thanksgiving.
The group is giving back to the community in the ways that matter most.
“Give back to the people that give to you,” says Jones.
Organizers say anyone who needs a coat but could not make it to the coat drive can find warm clothing at Aurora and United Caring Services.
Aurora is located at 1001 Mary St. UCS is located at 324 NW 6th St.
The free Thanksgiving Buffet is on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m in the Sauced ballroom located at 1113 Parrett St.
