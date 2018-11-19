Former President of Haubstadt Community School PTO facing theft charges

GIBSON CO., IN (WFIE) - The former President of the Haubstadt Community School PTO is facing theft charges.
Authorities said Bridget Eaton, who now lives in Missouri, was arrested Saturday.
Investigators said she had collected thousands of dollars fundraising from August 2015 to December 2017. According to authorities, she transferred the money to her personal bank account.
Investigators said Eaton used some of the money to pay personal utility bills.
She’s facing six felony charges and one misdemeanor.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.