Daviess Co. Sheriff’s searching for armed robbery suspects

DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) - Members of the Daviess County Sheriff Office responded to a call Sunday around 2:30 p.m. regarding an armed robbery that had occurred at the 800 block of East Glenn Court.
The victim said he heard the front door open before going into the room to greet the person who entered. That’s where he was confronted by at least two, maybe three individuals, who had their hoods up, and robbed him at gunpoint.
According to the victim, the suspects had their hoods up, and he heard a gun cock before he was told to get to the ground.
He said he then felt a gun being pressed against his back and the suspects demanded to know where his phone was and if anyone else was in the house.
The victim stated that he was robbed of $160 in cash, and his cell phone.
The victim said he was then hit in the side of the head with the weapon, and had visible swelling and bruising, according to the Daviess County news release.
A second victim in the house, who said he was in the bathroom, heard commotion coming from the front room.
He states when he opened the bathroom door he could see his friend lying on the floor, and heard a man questioning if anyone else was in the house.
He said he was then confronted by another man, who forced his way into the bathroom, and made the victim get into the bathtub. The second victim said that’s when the man put a gun to his head and asked him if he had called the police.
According to police, the victim went on to say that one of the suspects kicked him in the head.
When the suspects left, the second victim said he noticed his backpack, which contained his headphones and cell phone chargers, was missing.
According to the Daviess Co. Sheriff Office, they reviewed security footage from a nearby business. The video showed three males enter the parking lot, three males exit the vehicle, and leave in the general direction of the robbery.
They also said the footage showed the same three suspects running toward the same vehicle wearing hoodies before getting back into the vehicle, and driving away at a high rate of speed.
Two suspects were described as younger black males. One mask was described as a monkey mask.
The vehicle that was shown in the security camera was a light colored Isuzu Rodeo.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Daviess County Sheriff Office (Detective Division) at 270-685-8444 or Crime Stoppers.
