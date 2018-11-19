CAPE announces ‘Get Right with Your Mortgage’ event

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A new program is coming to the Tri-State to help homeowners approaching foreclosure.
If you qualify, you could get up to $30,000 to put toward your mortgage.
CAPE announced the community partnership Monday. The program taps into the $3 million available across Indiana as part of the Hardest Hit Fund.
To help homeowners navigate the application process, CAPE, HOPE of Evansville, and TRI-CAP are holding a one day “Get Right with Your Mortgage” event. The public event is on Saturday, December 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at CAPE located at 401 S.E. 6th St.
It is for homeowners who have fallen behind on their mortgage due to an involuntary loss of employment or reduction in employment income. To qualify, you must prove you can make future mortgage payments, but cannot pay the past-due balance.
The organizations will continue to provide free foreclosure prevention counseling.
“A house is frequently someone’s greatest asset," says Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke. "Once we get someone in a house, we certainly don’t want them to lose their house. We all know that things can happen in life. Things do happen in life. Many times through no fault of anyone, people may be at risk of losing a mortgage. That’s where we can offer some assistance.”
Space is limited, and funds are first come first served. There are 120 tickets available, and you must have a ticket to attend.
Child care and refreshments will be provided.
To reserve your ticket, contact CAPE Housing Department at (812) 492-3943, (812) 492-3971, or (812) 492-3951. You can obtain an electronic ticket by visiting here.
If homeowners are unable to attend the Saturday event, assistance is available at CAPE, HOPE, and TRI-CAP until Hardest Hit funds are depleted. Contact:
- CAPE (812) 425-4241
- HOPE of Evansville (812) 423-3169
- TRI-CAP (812) 482-2233
The following financial partners are partnering with the program to inform and encourage eligible clients:
- Evansville Teachers' Credit Union
- Field and Main Bank
- Fifth Third Bank
- First Federal Savings Bank
- Heritage Federal Credit Union
- Old National Bank
CAPE, HOPE, and TRI-CAP serve the following Tri-State counties: Dubois, Gibson, Perry, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, and Warrick.
