Owensboro family makes final preparations for Christmas decorations

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - It’s a Christmas display that even Clark Griswold would be jealous of. Over the last 26 years, the Lashbrook Family has taken their outdoor Christmas decorations to the next level.
Thousands drive by their house during the month of December to see the dazzling display, but what they don’t see, is the work that went into creating the Winter Wonderland. They started decorating for Christmas around Halloween. With over a quarter of a million lights, it comes with it’s challenges.
“Maintaining the lights is probably our biggest trouble. I mean, people just see the lights when they’re up but when we take them down, we fix them,” says Tyler Lashbrook.
But it’s not just the lights that challenge the family. Lashbrook says they also like to challenge themselves every year.
“With these new, big additions, it’s fun to challenge ourselves because we’ve been doing it for so long and we’ve only got the same size yard so we try to do new stuff every year that’s more creative. But more creativity comes with more problems and work to put into it.”
This year, they’ve added a 20 foot tall, steel, custom made snowman... equipped with over 10,000 lights.
“We decided to do something big that we had not seen before. I searched google for days trying to find anything like it. We can’t find anything that is lit like this," says Lashbrook.
So while their neighborhood may be calm for now, it will soon be busy with traffic, as for many, driving by the house has become a holiday tradition.
“Anybody with kids, even the older folks around here come see what we add every year so it’s just a fun family tradition that’s free for everybody, so it is something everybody can access," says Lashbrook.
