No. 2/13 Hoosiers wrap up 2018 IU Invitational

BLOOMINGTON, Indiana (WFIE) - The No. 2/13-ranked Indiana University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams concluded competition at the 2018 IU Invitational on Saturday at the Counsilman Billingsley Aquatic Center in Bloomington, Ind.
The No. 2 Hoosier men took first place, beating a trio of top-20 teams. The No. 13 IU women finished third behind a pair of top-10 squads, but beat Arizona State and No. 17 Purdue.
For the three days, the Hoosiers won a total of 12 individual events and a pair of relays.
FINAL TEAM STANDINGS
Men
1. No. 2 Indiana – 1,828.5
2. No. 3 N.C. State – 1,666.5
3. No. 9 Louisville – 1,187
4. No. 17 Arizona State – 1,128
Women
1. No. 7 N.C. State – 1,592
2. No. 8 Louisville – 1,551.5
3. No. 13 Indiana – 1,421
4. Arizona State – 820
5. No. 17 Purdue – 613.5
HOOSIER WINNERS
MEN
Zach Apple – 100 Freestyle (42.44), 400 Freestyle Relay (2:49.56)
Michael Brinegar – 1,650 Freestyle (14:40.38)
Bruno Blaskovic – 400 Freestyle Relay (2:49.56)
Vini Lanza – 400 Freestyle Relay (2:49.56)
Mohamed Samy – 400 Freestyle Relay (2:49.56)
WOMEN
Cassy Jernberg – 1,650 Freestyle (16:02.31)
Lilly King – 200 Breaststroke (2:03.60)
Jessica Parratto – Platform Dive (307.00)
NOTABLES
• Indiana freshman Michael Brinegar had a historic win in the 1,650 freestyle, setting the IU school records in the 1,000 free (8:53.83) and the 1,650 free (14:40.38). Brinegar’s time is the fastest in the nation by nearly 20 seconds.
• Both Zach Apple (100 Free) and Lilly King (200 Breast) also posted the fastest times in the nation in their respective events. The 400 free relay of Zach Apple, Mohamed Samy, Vini Lanza and Bruno Blaskovic also had the best time in the country this year.
• A total of 64 Hoosier swimmers and divers qualified for finals on Thursday night, including 32 in A Finals.
NCAA CUTS
A: Lilly King (200 Breast), Men’s 400 Free Relay (Apple, Samy, Lanza, Blaskovic).
B: Cassy Jernberg (1,650 Free), Maggie Wallace (1,650 Free), Christin Rockway (1,650 Free), Michael Brinegar (1,650 Free), Mikey Calvillo (1,650 Free), Spencer Lehman (1,650 Free), Adam Destrampe (1,650 Free), Ben McDade (1,650 Free), Gabriel Fantoni (100 Back), Jacob Steele (100 Back), Wilson Beckman (100 Back), Zach Apple (100 Free), Bruno Blaskovic (100 Free), Mohamed Samy (100 Free), Griffin Eiber (100 Free), Lilly King (200 Breast), Noelle Peplowski (200 Breast), Laura Morley (200 Breast), Bailey Kovac (200 Breast), Bailey Andison (200 Breast), Abby Kirkpatrick (200 Breast), Mackenzie Looze (200 Breast), Hope Hayward (200 Breast), Gary Kostbade (200 Breast), Matt Jerden (200 Breast), Ian Finnerty (200 Breast), Christine Jensen (200 Fly), Christin Rockway (200 Fly), Vini Lanza (200 Fly), Van Mathias (200 Fly), Corey Gambardella (200 Fly), Zachary Cook (200 Fly).
NCAA ZONES QUALIFYING SCORES
Women’s Platform: Jessica Parratto.
Men’s Platform: Mory Gould.
UP NEXT
• The No. 2/13 Indiana University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will be off for two months before hosting Big Ten rival and No. 7/5-ranked Michigan at the Counsilman Billingsley Aquatic Center on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019.
Women’s 1,650 Freestyle
1. Cassy Jernberg – 16:02.31
7. Maggie Wallace – 16:19.01
8. Christin Rockway – 16:21.63
11. Josie Grote – 16:33.48
17. Anne Rouleau – 16:55.25
Men’s 1,650 Freestyle
1. Michael Brinegar – 14:40.38
3. Mikey Calvillo – 15:01.15
10. Spencer Lehman – 15:18.06
12. Adam Destrampe – 15:20.51
13. Ben McDade – 15:23.24
17. Trey Hubbuch – 15:27.97
23. Michael Draves – 15:53.66
Women’s 200 Backstroke
13. Josie Grote – 1:58.47 (2:01.54 Prelims)
23. Lauren Miller – 2:03.84 (2:05.28 Prelims)
Men’s 200 Backstroke
3. Gabriel Fantoni – 1:42.32 (1:43.61 Prelims)
5. Jacob Steele – 1:43.79 (1:43.96 Prelims)
6. Wilson Beckman – 1:44.25 (1:44.23 Prelims)
15. Spencer Lehman – 1:48.07 (1:47.34 Prelims)
16. Wyeth Brock – 1:48.39 (1:49.08 Prelims)
Women’s 100 Freestyle
13. Laurel Eiber – 50.01 (50.19 Prelims)
15. Maria Paula Heitmann – 50.26 (50.15 Prelims)
17. Julia Wolf – 49.65 (50.53 Prelims)
19. Grace Haskett – 50.07 (50.46 Prelims)
32. Ileah Doctor – 51.67
36. Lauren Miller – 52.45
39. Savanna Spears – 53.10
Men’s 100 Freestyle
1. Zach Apple – 42.44 (42.25 Prelims)
3. Mohamed Samy – 42.61 (42.96 Prelims)
7. Bruno Blaskovic – 43.26 (42.77 Prelims)
8. Griffin Eiber – 43.59 (43.68 Prelims)
13. Brandon Hamblin – 43.85 (44.05 Prelims)
14. Thomas Vanderbrook – 44.04 (43.88 Prelims)
16. Josh Romany – 44.20 (44.09 Prelims)
19. Jack Franzman – 44.06 (44.26 Prelims)
34. Jakub Karl – 45.60
Women’s 200 Breaststroke
1. Lilly King – 2:03.60 (2:07.45 Prelims)
2. Noelle Peplowski – 2:08.19 (2:09.42 Prelims)
3. Laura Morley – 2:08.25 (2:09.98 Prelims)
5. Bailey Kovac – 2:09.50 (2:11.20 Prelims)
9. Bailey Andison – 2:10.27 (2:12.13 Prelims)
10. Abby Kirkpatrick – 2:11.92 (2:13.51 Prelims)
11. Mackenzie Looze – 2:12.02 (2:13.96 Prelims)
14. Hope Hayward – 2:13.86 (2:14.01 Prelims)
19. Mackenzie Atencio – 2:14.83 (2:14.82 Prelims)
Men’s 200 Breaststroke
3. Gary Kostbade – 1:56.74 (1:59.74 Prelims)
4. Matt Jerden – 1:57.00 (1:58.47 Prelims)
8. Brock Brown – 1:58.69 (1:59.37 Prelims)
9. Ian Finnerty – 1:56.44 (2:01.08 Prelims)
20. Andrew Couchon – 2:03.58 (2:06.55 Prelims)
Women’s 200 Butterfly
3. Shelby Koontz – 1:57.18 (1:59.63 Prelims)
7. Christine Jensen – 1:59.00 (1:56.71 Prelims)
8. Christin Rockway – 1:59.75 (1:59.16 Prelims)
11. Maria Paula Heitmann – 2:00.87 (2:01.11 Prelims)
17. Ashleigh Lechner – 2:05.91 (2:08.30 Prelims)
Men’s 200 Butterfly
2. Vini Lanza – 1:43.55 (1:44.01 Prelims)
6. Corey Gambardella – 1:44.22 (1:45.42 Prelims)
7. Van Mathias – 1:44.80 (1:44.62 Prelims)
8. Zachary Cook – 1:45.97 (1:45.84 Prelims)
17. Jakub Karl – 1:48.75 (1:51.23 Prelims)
20. Gage Hamill – 1:50.51 (1:50.33 Prelims)
22. Tucker Brock – 1:52.25 (1:53.83 Prelims)
Women’s Platform Dive
1. Jessica Parratto – 307.00
5. Taylor Carter – 207.15
13. Kayla Luarde – 115.20
Men’s Platform Dive
3. Mory Gould – 314.20
7. Clark Carter – 244.55
8. Seamus Scotty – 230.70
9. Cole VanDevender – 222.35
11. Logan Brown – 181.25
Women’s 400 Freestyle Relay
4. Noelle Peplowski, Julia Wolf, Laurel Eiber, Christine Jensen – 3:18.21
5. Grace Haskett, Abby Kirkpatrick, Bailey Andison, Maria Paula Heitmann – 3:18.25
Men’s 400 Freestyle Relay
1. Zach Apple, Mohamed Samy, Vini Lanza, Bruno Blaskovic – 2:49.56
7. Griffin Eiber, Brandon Hamblin, Thomas Vanderbrook, Josh Romany – 2:55.80
