Minney makes 28 saves in loss to Rivermen

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Returning to home ice, the Thunderbolts took on a familiar opponent at the Ford Center, as the Peoria Rivermen have come to town. Despite a strong 35 shot offensive effort, and a flawless penalty kill, the Bolts would fall to Peoria, 4-0.
All the goals would come in the second period for Peoria, as Austin Vieth made it 1-0 from Joe Kalisz and Jake Hamilton at 1:59, followed by Will Smith at 7:16 from Ben Blasko. The Bolts would get an inch away from making it 2-1 as a Mark Petaccio shot slipped between the legs of Peoria goaltender Stephen Klein, but sat just barely on the goal line, canceling out what would have been a crucial goal. Shortly after, Alec Hagaman would extend the lead to 3-0, and before the end of the period, Ralfs Grinbergs would make it 4-0. Despite the final result, the Thunderbolts would only take a single penalty, and kill off the lone power play faced. The Bolts would also finish with the shot lead, 35 to 32, just not getting the necessary bounces to gain the upper hand.
Ed Minney would make 28 saves on the night, and both sides will meet again on Ford Center ice for Military Appreciation Night tomorrow evening, once again facing off at 7:15pm CT.
Courtesy: Evansville Thunderbolts
