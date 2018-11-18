Minney makes 28 saves in loss to Rivermen

All the goals would come in the second period for Peoria, as Austin Vieth made it 1-0 from Joe Kalisz and Jake Hamilton at 1:59, followed by Will Smith at 7:16 from Ben Blasko. The Bolts would get an inch away from making it 2-1 as a Mark Petaccio shot slipped between the legs of Peoria goaltender Stephen Klein, but sat just barely on the goal line, canceling out what would have been a crucial goal. Shortly after, Alec Hagaman would extend the lead to 3-0, and before the end of the period, Ralfs Grinbergs would make it 4-0. Despite the final result, the Thunderbolts would only take a single penalty, and kill off the lone power play faced. The Bolts would also finish with the shot lead, 35 to 32, just not getting the necessary bounces to gain the upper hand.