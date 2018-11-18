Men’s basketball welcomes Texas Southern on Sunday at noon

UE shot 49.3% while connecting on 11 3-pointers to defeat Kentucky Wesleyan by a final of 92-72 in Thursday’s home opener. Noah Frederking finished with a career-high 26 points, 19 in the first half, in the win; he was 9-of-14 from the field and 5-6 from the line. K.J. Riley checked in with 16 points while John Hall set his career-high for the second game in a row, posting 13. Trailing by a score of 15-10 in the first half, the Aces finished the opening period on a 47-24 run to hold a 57-39 lead at the break before adding to it for the 20-point win.