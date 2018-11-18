Huber’s Farm stays in the family

STARLIGHT, IN (WAVE) - A family’s legacy will continue. After months of uncertainty, the Huber family farm will stay in the family.
Four bidders shelled out a combined $2.7 million dollars at the auction block to keep the beloved business open--one of whom was a Huber.
Jenna Clem and is the daughter of Joe Huber III. When her aunts and uncles decided to retire, they didn’t accept her offers to buy the farm. They wanted to put the property up for auction. Clem said she knew she needed to do something.
“I get to continue my dad’s legacy and keep here what he worked so hard to build,” Clem said. “He poured his blood sweat and tears into this place and that deserves to be fought for.”
And so she fought. Nearly five hours of bidding and a month of fundraising.
She raised over 16-thousand of that from community donations on a GoFundMe page.
Jenna Clem bought the property the restaurant sits on and three other bidders purchased the rest.
Clem got Plot 13, which has the restaurant on it, for about 770,000 dollars.
“Now we can put our energy into making it better and having the community to continue to make memories,” Clem said.
Thousands of families come to this place each year for the Huber’s hospitality.
David Vitter has been bringing his family here for close to a decade.
“We just enjoy being here as a family,” Vitter said. “I’m just glad it’s staying in the family.”
Lucy Hevrin has been serving at Huber Farm’s restaurant for 5 years.
“I serve other places before but since I’ve been here they treat us like family,” Hevrin said. “We are always working together as a team and a family, and I don’t know, it’s just great here.”
Leo Maxwell Dupaquier has only been a server for a few months, but he was holding his breath all the same.
“Pretty relieved, honestly. I get to keep my job,” Dupaquier said.
Lighter spirits for the employees and lighter pockets for Clem, who said her late father was with her every step of the way.
“I fought for it, but i tried to do it with integrity and I just had to believe he was guiding me. And he did, and it all worked out,” Clem said.
