Deputy: investigation ongoing after horse found dead in roadway

HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) - An investigation is ongoing after the sheriff’s department was notified of a disturbing post circulating on Facebook.
*The image is disturbing and graphic; it will not be shown in this story. You can click the following link to view the Facebook post: horse found dead along Henderson County road*
According to Henderson County Sheriff’s Deputy Dakota Engle, the department is investigating after a horse was found dead along Green River Road in Henderson. Deputy Engle says the department was called to the area where the horse was found early Saturday and investigators were on-scene by 8:30 a.m.
At this time, this is being investigated as an isolated incident, according to the deputy.
We will update this story with more information when it is made available.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.