Aces fall in season finale against Drake

The Aces got off to another good start in the fifth stanza when two Tam kills and an ace by Elena Redmond gave the team at 4-1 edge. Drake stormed back to tie it up for the first time at 6-6. Their rally continued as they went up by a score of 11-7. Both teams left it all on the floor and that continued when Evansville posted the next three to make it an 11-10 game. In the end, the Bulldogs were able to fend off the challenge and take the match with a 15-13 triumph in the fifth set.