Aces earn second-ever win over UNI

Two more Rodriguez aces helped UE score the first three points before UNI tied it at 4-4. The Aces were able to fend off the challenge and retake the lead at 11-7 when Rodriguez recorded her 19th kill. Tam added her 10th kill to push the Evansville lead to 17-11. Coming down the homestretch, UE continued to lead at 20-15 before the Panthers staged another rally, cutting the gap to just a pair at 21-19. Tam was the hero once again, notching a kill and block assist to push the lead back to four. The 21st kill for Vazquez proved to be a big one as she gave Evansville a 24-19 lead on the next point. UNI notched three in a row, but Vazquez set her career mark in kills in the clinching point.