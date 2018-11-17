Tragedy hits home for M.A.S.K founder after death of 21 yr. old remains unsolved

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Tragedy found its way to the doorstep of an Evansville mother who has been pushing for change.
The founder of Mother’s Against Senseless Killings (M.A.S.K) group is mourning the loss of her close mentee, 21-year-old Amon Johnson.
Police are still trying to figure out who shot and killed Johnson last week. His body was found in an alley behind the 600 block of E. Missouri Street.
We sat down with Evansville’s M.A.S.K. founder, Mariama Wilson, who was Johnson’s trusted guardian.
“Kids have seen so many deaths within the years that they have lived, than what I have seen in my whole entire life," Wilson said. "That’s not OK. That’s what made me start M.A.S.K up.”
Wilson started M.A.S.K in 2015. It’s comprised of a group of moms who have made it their mission to walk the streets in the city’s most notorious neighborhoods, hoping to encourage, communicate, and inspire kindness.
“I feel like this is a call. Well, every death is a call to me," Wilson went on to say. "This just happens to be on my doorstep. This just happens to have directly affected me.”
“We care about you. We want you to live. We do want to see you in the streets or in the jails. We don’t want to bury another kid,” Wilson said. “We need different kind of solutions. Because, what we’re doing now, isn’t working.”
“What’s it going to take? I don’t know. Is it stricter gun laws? Is it more programs?" Wilson questioned.
Johnson’s death marks the tenth homicide in Evansville so far this year.
That’s half from last year’s total.
Wilson says Amon was a sour reminder that this community can’t become idle in its efforts to educate.
