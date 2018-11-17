Tell City Schools installing traffic cams on buses

TELL CITY, IN (WFIE) - You want your kids to be safe when they are getting on and off the school bus. But sometimes, people ignore that flashing stop sign when the school bus is stopped. Tell City-Troy Township School Corporation Superintendent John Scioldo says drivers in Tell City don’t respect the stop arm and it is putting his students' safety at risk.
“A bright flashing red light should be enough, but it’s not,” says Scioldo. “The problem we have is, my bus drivers are paying attention to the kids and they are paying attention to the road. So if someone blows a stop arm, it is hard for them to get a good description of the vehicle, or a license plate, those kinds of things,”
Soon, each school bus will have two new cameras. One camera will capture footage of the vehicle moving towards a stopped bus, and the other will catch the vehicle as it passes.
“It’s really a tool for us to give to the Tell City Police Department and say, we know exactly who you’re looking for, you can run this plate,” says Scioldo.
The Tell City Police Department is also providing an added safety feature. They plan to have officers ride along on different buses to help keep an eye out for other vehicles while the bus drivers focus on the kids.
“Sometimes when we have stop arm violations, we get limited information of the vehicle from the bus driver. That lets me know that their focus was on the children and not so much the car at the time,” says Tell City Assistant Police Chief Roger Smith.
Each bus will also be equipped with a panic button. When pressed, this will allow bus drivers to highlight important camera footage as it happens.
“We don’t have to search or do anything, we can pull that DVR, burn it right to a disc and hand it to the police department and within 10 minutes they will know exactly who is driving that car,” says Scioldo.
The school Corporation plans on installing cameras on 17 buses as soon as they get them.
