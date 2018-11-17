Stolen tools from Habitat for Humanity replaced; groundbreaking held

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - A 14 news update on the theft of thousands of dollars’ worth of tools from Henderson’s Habitat for Humanity. It was expected to be a major setback, but several people and businesses stepped up to replace what was taken.
Previously working as a nurse for more than a decade helping others, a groundbreaking was held Friday afternoon for Steven Fields, whose new home is on the east end of Henderson.
On Monday, Habitat workers realized roughly $10,000 worth of tools and equipment were stolen out of a trailer which was parked at the home in-progress along Atkinson Street.
“Somebody to do that, don’t deserve any respect at all,” homeowner Steven Fields said.
Most of the tools had been collected over the last decade, and leaders say the loss was devastating. But, construction volunteers barely missed a beat. Habitat workers tell 14 News within hours of posting about their items being stolen, they had people from not just community, but across the country reaching out. Habitats as far as Maryland were asking how they can help.
Field and Main bank stepped forward replacing the all of their tools that were taken. Plus we’re learning other people and businesses in the community wanted to help. Some of them even offered funds for future needs.
“A lot of those people we told ‘hey our tools are covered 100%’ they said, there’s something else you may need. Or, we just want to make sure if you need extra batteries or nails, you’re not hindered in any way for building,” Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Britney Smith explained.
As for Fields, he says one his favorite features will be having a small and low maintenance yard.
“God is good. God is good,” Fields stated.
Henderson police are still trying to figure out who is responsible for the theft.
This is Henderson Habitat’s 62nd home.
