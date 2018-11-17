Rain chances return Sunday

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Rain chances return to the forecast Sunday, but the weather for Thanksgiving is looking pretty good!
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Areas of patchy fog may develop late tonight, especially in western Kentucky.
Sunday will be cloudy but dry for most of the day with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. There is a slight chance of rain late Sunday afternoon and evening, but our best chance of rain will be late Sunday night into early Monday morning.
The rain will taper off Monday morning, but the clouds will hang around, keeping our skies partly cloudy through Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s Monday and lower 40s Tuesday.
Sunshine returns in full force Wednesday and continues through Thanksgiving. Temperatures will climb to right around 50° Wednesday, and we will make it into the mid 50s for Thanksgiving before falling into the upper 30s to near 40° that night.
Our clouds will increase throughout the day on Friday, and rain returns to the forecast once again Friday night into Saturday morning. Despite the clouds and rain, high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s both days.
