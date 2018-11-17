OPD responds to stabbing Friday night

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Around 8:55 p.m. Friday, the Owensboro Police Department responded to the 300 block of Hale Avenue on a report of a male who had been stabbed.
The male victim is believed to have non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Detectives responded and are currently investigating.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8484, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.