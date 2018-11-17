OPD: elderly woman killed after being hit by vehicle

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Owensboro police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.
It happened around 2:10 p.m. at East Byers Avenue and Friendship Drive.
Officer Andrew Boggess told us a vehicle hit an elderly woman. Officer Boggess also confirmed to 14 News shortly before 8 p.m. Friday, the pedestrian did pass away after being hit.
We were originally told East Byers Avenue between Highway 54 and East 26th Street would be shut down, but that is not the case.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.