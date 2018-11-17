OPD: elderly woman killed after being hit by vehicle identified

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - An elderly woman, who died after being hit by a vehicle, has been identified.
According to Owensboro Police, the victim has been identified as Mary Greenwell, 72-years-old, of Owensboro.
OPD Officer Andrew Boggess told us a vehicle hit Greenwell around 2:10 p.m. Friday at East Byers Avenue and Friendship Drive. Officer Boggess also confirmed to 14 News shortly before 8 p.m. Friday, Greenwall pass away after being hit.
We were originally told East Byers Avenue between Highway 54 and East 26th Street would be shut down, but that is not the case.
