NICU Babies Dress Up for Thanksgiving

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - For some families - the Neonatal Intensive Care unit -- will be their “home” this holiday.
But these St. Vincent nurses are making it a little easier for families like Amy and Aaron Hart and their son Alec, by dressing the babies up for the holidays.
“Most days are really difficult and it’s definitely been a roller coaster of a ride. It’s brought a little bit more brightness, especially the holidays. It’s hard being away from our family and sometimes it hard to pull yourself away from here so it just makes it a little bit normal,” Amy Hart said about the nurses dressing the babies up in theme.
The Harts told us the NICU nurses and staff have become like family to them. They have spent holidays together, most recently Halloween.
“I didn’t think we were gonna get to dress him up for his very first Halloween because he wasn’t even supposed to be here yet. We found a little pumpkin costume from Build-A-Bear that fit him perfectly and it definitely brought a lot of smiles to our friends and family that couldn’t come see him,” she said.
And these thanksgiving costumes are extra special because the nurses didn’t make them this time.
“Mrs. Chapman’s class from Lodge Elementary school made all of our Thanksgiving costumes this year as a volunteer service project that they did. And these kids are so very special they have multiple disabilities some of them past NICU graduates from here. They’re amazing and they do far better work than I ever could,” Farrah Allen, a St. Vincent NICU Respiratory Therapist said.
A small act of kindness that makes the holiday season brighter for all involved.
