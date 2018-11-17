New community outreach coming to Owensboro

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - It may not look like much yet but local entrepreneur Adam Patterson has a vision for this worn down building on ninth street.
“Homelessness is starting to ramp up around here, this is Owensboro, our kids are growing up here and we love people you don’t have to tell us your story to have us feed you," Patterson said.
The Local Antidote will become a community outreach center for those in need. They hope to provide clothing, food, and services like homework help, parenting classes and free haircuts.
“You don’t have to go to a church, you don’t have to give anything back in return, we just want to give because we love people and there’s no expectations, zero strings attached,” Mary Wilson the Vice President of The Local Antidote said.
Patterson shared he has been there before, living out of a van and struggling with drugs. That experience led him to help others in the community. And he says The Local Antidote is the perfect way to do so.
“We’re a town and a community that takes care of people, everybody and other surrounding counties will bring their homeless here and drop them off because we treat them so good," Patterson said. "So I don’t want that to be something that it just starts filling our town with homeless people, we want to solve the problem.”
The Local Antidote will have it’s first official event on Tuesday with a Thanksgiving dinner and hopes to have the entire building finished by the new year.
