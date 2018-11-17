Henderson Co. schools brings back wrestling

HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) - For the first time in a decade, wrestling is back for Henderson County schools.
Nearly three dozen teammates, including those in middle and high school, are on the roster.
During practice Friday, high school wrestlers continued preparing for their first tournament.
Varsity coach Jermaine Poynter wrestled in high school. He says the program was pivotal for him growing up, even boosting his confidence. He knows the impact this program can have on students and he felt like a piece was missing without it without it.
“To bring it back is huge! Now we’re a sanction team; we get to compete and hopefully get a chance to put some kids in position to bring some titles back to Henderson,” Poynter explained.
Back for the 2018-2019 school year, Henderson County wrestlers are gearing up for their first competitive season since 2008. This was when the program was a club sport.
Friday afternoon’s practice started off with a quick weigh-in, ahead of drills, and then those in the same weight class wrested each other for the top spot. For two of the seniors on the team, they tell 14 News it’s their first-time wrestling competitively, and picked up the sport after football season ended.
“Nervous but ready. Ready to be there,” senior Jackson Hogg said.
“It’s exciting, but we’ve never done it before so we’re just going to see how it ends up. I think it’s going to be a really cool experience,” senior Meric-Dean Stinson added.
The team will take off to Trigg County Saturday for their first preseason tournament.
