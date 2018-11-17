Cars Failing to Start Due to Contaminated Gas

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Mechanics at K-B Auto Works have worked on four cars that wouldn’t start because of contaminated fuel from a Buslers Country Mark gas station off of SR 62 on Broadway Ave. .
“The liquid was moving through the line just fine, it was the wrong liquid. So it wasn’t igniting. So you can try to start your car all you want to and it’ll never take fire,” said auto technician Travis Crowe
When the first car arrived in the shop earlier this week they ran test after test, but could not pinpoint the problem.
Then a Facebook post about mixed gas clued them in.
The Country Mark lab heard about the incident on Tuesday, November 13,2018 and tested the gas, confirming diesel fuel was mixed in with the gas.
Using diesel fuel in a gas car can do serious damage.
“There’s not near enough compression in a gasoline engine to compress that diesel and, the diesel is not being sprayed in , because your injectors are key to a gas ratio not a diesel ratio. It’s the same as spraying water into your car.” said Crowe
And the more you try to start your car, the more damage you can do, to fuel filters, fuel lines even spark plugs.
Turning a stop to fill up, into a huge repair bill.
Country Mark has fixed the problem. If your car was affected, you can take it to any auto shop and Country Mark will reimburse the auto shop. You must bring a receipt showing your transaction at Buslers.
Country Mark is asking all auto shops to keep Gas for testing.
The cause for the contamination is still unknown and an investigation is underway.
