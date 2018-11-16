Vine Street Lofts: Jasper’s Newest Affordable Housing

JASPER, IN (WFIE) - Vine Street Lofts completely renovated the old Jasper Wood Products’ building and made it into an almost 70 unit wheelchair accessible apartment complex for residents 55 years and older.
Thursday was Vine Street Lofts’ grand opening and the income-restricted apartments are now available for rent.
The first resident moved in last week.
The one and two-bedroom apartments have full kitchens, extra closet space, central air, and a washer and dryer in each apartment. The building also has a common fitness center, media room, and computer and community rooms.
Carla Sue Kupper said he can’t wait to move in to be closer to her husband, who has Alzheimers, but also to have the space and amenities she needs all under one roof.
“I’m not too far from my husband now you know he’s at the Cathedral which is the nursing facility so he’s being taken care of and I know that. And so this is peaceful for me here. And he’s happy for me to be here," Kupper said.
She said living in the Vine Street Lofts would be like coming back home. Many of her family members and her husband worked at this factory-turned apartments or other ones in the area.
